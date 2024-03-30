 Christians across tricity solemnly commemorate Good Friday - Hindustan Times
Christians across tricity solemnly commemorate Good Friday

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 30, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Nuns, along with members of the congregation, held wooden crosses as they took part in the Good Friday procession at Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, Chandigarh

Churches across the tricity commemorated Good Friday with special prayer services and processions, portraying the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ following the 40-day Lent period.

Members of the Christian community during a Good Friday procession at Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Members of the Christian community during a Good Friday procession at Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

To mark the day, members of the Christian community performed re-enactments of the crucifixion of Christ. Nuns, along with members of the congregation, held wooden crosses as they took part in the Good Friday procession at Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19.

Following processions, Good Friday prayer services commenced in churches between 12 pm and 3 pm, marking the solemn observance of Christ’s crucifixion. Devotees gathered to reflect on the significance of the day in Christian theology.

Good Friday holds significant importance in Christian theology as it signifies the beginning of the “Passion of Christ”, the short final period before his death, leading up to Easter Sunday, which symbolises his resurrection.

According to the New Testament in Bible, Jesus Christ was crucified at Calvary, outside the city of Jerusalem in Israel, on Good Friday and then rose from the dead three days later.

His resurrection is celebrated on Easter Sunday, which also marks the end of Lent, a 40-day period which began on Ash Wednesday. On Saturday, the eve of Easter, churches will conduct prayers at night, starting from 10.30 pm. On Easter Sunday, prayers and holy mass will commence from 9 am onwards.

