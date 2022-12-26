Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Christmas celebrated in Chandigarh with festive fervour

Christmas celebrated in Chandigarh with festive fervour

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 07:08 PM IST

After two years of muted celebrations owing to Covid restrictions, Chandigarh residents flocked churches in the city and celebrated Christmas with pomp and flair on Sunday

Devotees offering prayers on Christmas at Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Devotees offering prayers on Christmas at Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After two years of muted celebrations owing to Covid restrictions, Chandigarh residents flocked churches in the city and celebrated Christmas with pomp and flair on Sunday.

A large congregation had assembled at Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, where a midnight mass was organised on Christmas Eve.

Two services in Hindi and English were organised from 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm and another sermon was delivered on Christmas morning.

Bishop Ignatius Mascarenhas of the Roman Catholic Church, Simla, and Chandigarh Diocese, said, “The church was packed and I spoke about the dawn of a new hope, the spirit of Christmas and how God loves unconditionally. Amid the polarisation and divisiveness in today’s society, the festival has become even more important.”

Meanwhile, at the Christ Church of North India in Sector 18, a fellowship lunch was attended by over 3,000 people.

Secretary of the church, Ramesh Kumar, said that people celebrated by singing carols and spending time with family and friends. The sermon here was delivered by presbyter and chairman of the church Rajiv Masih.

The First Baptist Church and the Chandigarh Baptist School were also decorated with lights and a unique walkthrough Christmas Tree.

Even the city’s markets wore a festive look, as shops were decked up in Christmas colours.

As people came out to celebrate in large numbers, traffic jams were seen throughout the city. The traffic situation was the worst around Industrial Area, close to Nexus Elante Mall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out