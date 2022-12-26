Christmas celebrated in Chandigarh with festive fervour

After two years of muted celebrations owing to Covid restrictions, Chandigarh residents flocked churches in the city and celebrated Christmas with pomp and flair on Sunday.

A large congregation had assembled at Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, where a midnight mass was organised on Christmas Eve.

Two services in Hindi and English were organised from 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm and another sermon was delivered on Christmas morning.

Bishop Ignatius Mascarenhas of the Roman Catholic Church, Simla, and Chandigarh Diocese, said, “The church was packed and I spoke about the dawn of a new hope, the spirit of Christmas and how God loves unconditionally. Amid the polarisation and divisiveness in today’s society, the festival has become even more important.”

Meanwhile, at the Christ Church of North India in Sector 18, a fellowship lunch was attended by over 3,000 people.

Secretary of the church, Ramesh Kumar, said that people celebrated by singing carols and spending time with family and friends. The sermon here was delivered by presbyter and chairman of the church Rajiv Masih.

The First Baptist Church and the Chandigarh Baptist School were also decorated with lights and a unique walkthrough Christmas Tree.

Even the city’s markets wore a festive look, as shops were decked up in Christmas colours.

As people came out to celebrate in large numbers, traffic jams were seen throughout the city. The traffic situation was the worst around Industrial Area, close to Nexus Elante Mall.