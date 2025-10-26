Chrysanthemum garden is new attraction for tourists in Srinagar

Kashmir on Saturday got a new autumn tourist destination akin to the famed Tulip garden after Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday inaugurated Valley’s first Chrysanthemum Theme garden.

The garden having different varieties of Chrysanthemum flowers also know as Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood (Chrysanthemum Theme Garden) is located at the picturesque botanical garden in Srinagar. The garden is located close to famous Tulip garden, a spring tourist destination in the Valley.

Developed at a cost of ₹1.869 crore, the garden spans over 100 kanals. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah cut the ceremonial ribbon and declared the garden open to the public, describing it as “a floral celebration that adds a new chapter to Kashmir’s tourism story.” “This initiative would address the off-season gap in tourism and enhance the autumn experience for visitors,” he said.

Omar recalled that he had laid the foundation stone of Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood in November last year, drawing parallels with the success of the Tulip Garden. “Just as the Tulip Garden transformed the spring tourist season, the Chrysanthemum Garden will redefine autumn tourism in Kashmir,” he said, adding that flowers are cultivated here only. “We don’t need to export any flowers for this garden.”

The CM also inaugurated an exhibition featuring a wide range of ornamental, lavender, and other floral varieties cultivated by local growers with departmental support. He interacted with the floriculturists and appreciated the dedication and craftsmanship of the gardeners and field staff whose efforts brought the blooms to life.