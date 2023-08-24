Ludhiana: Three held for hatching robbery conspiracy

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-2) of Ludhiana police has arrested three persons for hatching a conspiracy to execute a robbery in a factory. Balwinder had five FIRs filed against him, including a murder case in Faridkot. (iStock)

Police also recovered sharp-edged weapons, an iron rod, a stash of mobile phones and two motorcycles from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Pargat Singh from Mangewal village in Moga, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Balwinder Singh alias Vadda from Manuke Gill village in Moga. All the three accused work as labourers.

Inspector Beant Juneja, who is in charge of CIA-2, said that the accused were arrested on a tip-off that miscreants armed with weapons were present at the Grain Market in Salem Tabri. The police team raided the location and arrested them. However, two others managed to flee.

A case has been filed against the accused under sections 399 and 402 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Salem Tabri police station.

Juneja said that one of the detainees, Gurpreet, is already facing trial in six different cases, including attempt to murder, snatching, assault, conspiracy to commit dacoity, and under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Balwinder had five FIRs filed against him, including a murder case in Faridkot. These cases involve charges under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. Pargat Singh has one FIR under the NDPS Act.