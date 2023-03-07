Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cigarettes worth 29.5L seized at Amritsar airport

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 07, 2023 01:45 AM IST

Customs officials have seized 10 bags containing 1244 cartons of super slim cigarettes worth ₹29.5 lakh during their routine checking at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar.

The 2,60,400 pieces of ESSE Golden Leaf brand (Made in Korea) were transported from Dubai by Spice Jet SG 56 flight in the morning of Sunday. (HT Photo)
The 2,60,400 pieces of ESSE Golden Leaf brand (Made in Korea) were transported from Dubai by Spice Jet SG 56 flight in the morning of Sunday.

“The bags were with airlines staff as rush bags and on finding some suspicious images on scanning, one bag was opened and found containing the super slim imported cigarettes,” said a spokesperson of Customs. He said, “The airlines staff informed that two passengers travelled by the same flight previous day on March 4 from Dubai but these bags didn’t arrive with them.”

The cigarettes were intercepted on arrival and the same were seized under the Custom Act, 1962. “Our further investigation is on to nab the accused,” the spokesperson said. The Customs didn’t identify the passengers on the name of whom the contraband was arrived at the airport.

Tuesday, March 07, 2023
