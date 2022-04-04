CITCO’s 48th anniversary celebrations conclude with bike rally

Several bike riders took part in the Harley Davidson bike rally which marked the conclusion of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited’s (CITCO) week-long celebrations on the 48th anniversary.

The rally was flagged off from Hotel Shivalikview at 11am in the presence of UT inspector-general Omvir Singh Bishnoi, CITCO managing director Purva Garg, chief general manager Akhil Kumar and other senior bureaucrats.

The riders covered Sectors 22, 34, 35, 7-9 and Sukhna Lake before reaching Hotel Mountview.

Speaking on the occasion, Garg said, “The week-long celebrations of CITCO anniversary came to its finale amidst lots of celebrations and festivities. The main highlight was the Harley Davidson road show this weekend to reach out to more and more residents of Chandigarh.”