City boy Jaiveer shines in show jumping at nationals

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 06, 2025 08:58 AM IST

Jaiveer is the only Show Jumper from Chandigarh to have won a medal at the Nationals every year since he was 10 years old; his team comprised Arjun Singh, Bhoowan and Arshia Goswami

Jaiveer Makkar,16, has made Chandigarh proud by winning a team bronze medal in show jumping at the recently conducted National Equestrian Championship (NEC) at the Army Polo and Race Course in New Delhi.

Jaiveer Makkar (HT Photo)
Jaiveer Makkar (HT Photo)

His team comprised Arjun Singh, Bhoowan and Arshia Goswami.

Jaiveer is the only Show Jumper from Chandigarh to have won a medal at the nationals every year since he was 10 years old.

This year the nationals saw a participation of more than 300 riders while his group which is juniors under-19 saw about 70 riders compete for the top 3 positions. Jaiveer competed with senior riders and had good rounds enabling him and his team to secure a third place at the nationals. Jaiveer is studying at Strawberry Fields High School and is in Class 11.

