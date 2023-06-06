Op Bluestar anniv: Ludhiana police hold flag marches

The city police remained on high alert and conducted flag marches across the city on the anniversary of the Operation Bluestar on Tuesday. Police conducting a flag march in the field gang area in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

The city remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported.

The police made a three-layered security arrangement in the city and made special arrangements at all public places.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, operations) Sameer Verma said that more than 2,000 police personnel with a company of BSF and 450 new recruits were deployed in the city.

Besides the PCR patrolling, the police also established checkposts in different areas of the city. The cyber cell of the police had also kept a tab on social networking sites to check if someone was trying to stoke emotions of people by posting provocative content.

All the senior police officials, including joint commissioner of police Saumya Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police Rupinder Kaur Sra and others took rounds of the city to monitor the situation.

The top officials had met different organisations and had asked them to not conduct any march to mark the day.

The police also carried out a comprehensive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at the city railway station.