Ludhiana resident duped of 32 lakh, seven booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 15, 2023 10:56 PM IST

Ludhiana police suspect that one of the accused mentioned in the FIR made a fake account in the name of a woman to dupe people

A city resident has been allegedly duped of 32 lakh by a woman on the pretext of investing in a business for huge and quick profits, police said on Saturday.

The Ludhiana resident was lured by a “woman” he befriended on a social networking site to invest in a business for huge and quick profits. (Stock photo)
The Ludhiana resident was lured by a "woman" he befriended on a social networking site to invest in a business for huge and quick profits. (Stock photo)

The police have lodged an FIR under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 66 D of Information and Technology Act against the accused.

The accused have been identified as Mangal Singh Rathore of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, Suhail Ahmad of Sri Nagar, Akshay Singh Solanki of Jodhpur; owners of firms, including Friends Tool and equipment of Hanumangarh, Hobby Lobby of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Sri Jee Agro of West Mumbai and Anita Enterprises of Goregaon in Mumbai.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of Nitin Gupta of New Subhash Nagar. The complainant said that he befriended the woman named Lusiana Sri alias Laxmi on social networking site Facebook, who lured him into making huge and quick profits by investing in their business platform- Genesis. The woman also claimed that he could make 300% profit.

However, police suspect that one of the accused mentioned in the FIR made a fake account in the name of a woman to dupe people.

The complainant stated that he had invested 32 lakh through different transactions. Later, the woman stopped responding to his calls. When he did not get his invested money back, he filed a complaint.

Inspector Lovedeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Gupta had filed a complaint on June 8.

Saturday, July 15, 2023
