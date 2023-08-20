Karnal bizman booked under Arms Act after ED raid

Based on the findings of a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Karnal police have booked a city-based businessman under Arms Act Based on the findings of a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Karnal police have booked a city-based businessman under Arms Act. (HT File)

The ED had conducted searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and recovered a licenced weapon and 69 live cartridges, including 20 rounds of .32 bore revolver, 29 rounds of .12 bore DBBL gun and 24 rounds of .32 bore pistol, from the premises.

As per the FIR, the team was led by Vinay Sood, assistant director (PMLA), directorate of enforcement, Chandigarh Zone Office-1, conducted the raid at the house of Rajender Singla, director of Navjot Agro Food Pvt Ltd, at Sector 8, on Friday night.

On the complaint of Vinay Sood, Karnal police have registered a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Sector 32-33 police station and handed over the arms and ammunition to the police for investigation.

However, the team did not disclose the other details related to the raid.