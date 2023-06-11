Mercury soars past 40°C in Chandigarh; rain, thunderstorms to follow for 4 days

Amid anticipation of rain, the city’s maximum temperature shot past the 40°C mark on Saturday. The mercury rose from 39.1°C to 40.4°C over the past 24 hours, though still two degrees below normal, due to clear and dry weather through the day. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The mercury rose from 39.1°C to 40.4°C over the past 24 hours, though still two degrees below normal, due to clear and dry weather through the day.

The minimum temperature also rose from 23.6°C to 26°C, normal for this time of year.

According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents can expect weather variations over the next few days.

On Sunday and Monday, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain at isolated places. Then, on Tuesday and Wednesday, there are also chances of thunderstorms and lightning.

However, in terms of temperature, no significant change is expected over the next four days. While the maximum temperature will range from 39°C to 40°C, the minimum temperature will hover between 25°C and 27°C.