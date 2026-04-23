Civil defence preparedness: Blackout drills in Punjab, parts of J&K tomorrow

Authorities in Punjab and parts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will conduct civil defence air raid and blackout mock drills on April 24 in Punjab and on April 23 and 24 in Jammu and Kashmir to assess emergency preparedness, strengthen inter-agency coordination and familiarise citizens with response protocols during crisis situations. Officials have emphasised that the exercise is routine and urged the public not to panic.

Officials have emphasised that the exercise is routine and urged the public not to panic.

In Punjab, a statewide drill will be carried out on April 24 at 8pm in all districts, following directives from the ministry of home affairs (MHA). The exercise will begin with an air raid warning siren featuring a high-low pitch for two minutes. This will be followed by a simulated blackout in areas identified by deputy commissioners-cum-controllers of civil defence, during which residents will be required to switch off all non-essential lighting. Essential services will remain fully functional. The drill will conclude with an “All Clear” signal marked by a continuous high-pitch siren lasting two minutes.

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Authorities will simulate key emergency operations during the drill, including fire response, search and rescue, first aid and medical assistance, evacuation of injured persons, and traffic and crowd control measures to evaluate field-level coordination.

In J&K, district administrations in Kupwara and Anantnag have announced similar drills as part of emergency preparedness efforts. In Kupwara, the exercise is scheduled for April 24, with a preparatory drill at 3:30 pm and a blackout from 8 pm to 8:10 pm. In Anantnag, the drill will be conducted on April 23. Residents have been instructed to switch off all sources of illumination, including inverter lights, solar lights, torches, mobile flashlights, and vehicle lights, immediately after the siren, and to draw curtains to prevent light emission.

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Officials said the drills aim to evaluate both administrative readiness and public response. Citizens have been advised to inform and prepare elderly individuals, children, and