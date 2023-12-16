Civil society must take charge to end Punjab’s drug problem: Khushwant

Civil society must rise and take charge to fight the drug problem in Punjab. Don’t make drugs a political narrative. It is not the government’s responsibility alone. Rather than going after drug smugglers and peddlers, make the state a non-consumer of narcotics. When demand drops, so will the supply. The first step is to start with the “mini government”, at home, as proactive parenting can prevent vulnerable teenagers from falling into the trap. Khushwant singh was joined by legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh, 112, on the last day of his walk. (HT photo)

Sharing these views after completing the 95-km People’s Walk Against Drugs from Chandigarh to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village of Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district over six days (December 10-15), author and former Punjab information commissioner Khushwant Singh, 51, said: “Research shows 45% of people who fall into drug abuse are in the 16-25 age group. This is critical. Every home is a mini-government, so if parents are alert and observant about the behaviour of teenagers, they can take corrective steps in time. Don’t wait for the government.”

Khushwant, who was joined by legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh, 112, on the last day of his walk, addressed youngsters and their parents at the museum dedicated to Punjab’s revolutionary icon and exhorted them to restore the Punjabi pride. “Whenever I would travel, I would get asked about the drug problem in my state. It was like drugs had dealt a knockout punch to our Punjabi pride. But now it is time to rise and fight back together.”

Fauja Singh had a simple piece of advice for the youngsters: If you set out on the wrong foot, it leads you down the wrong path. Choose the right company and take the right route in life.

Asked what made him walk the talk on drugs, Khushwant, whose latest book Opium Toffee was released last year, said: “A recent video on social media of two youngsters dying of drug overdose set me thinking of what I could do as an individual. I used to walk 5km daily so thought doing 15km a day would be feasible. It was an impromptu decision in November-end. I used to walk from 10.30am to 4pm daily and had even injured my knee initially. I managed to pull through for two days with knee support but didn’t stop. It’s been an emotional journey and made me courageous. My love for the state has grown and I look forward to contributing more.”

Among those who joined him on the walk were Lt General KJS Dhillon (retd), former Miss India Navneet Dhillon, poet Bubbu Tir, Kathak dancer Nandita Puri, actor Dan Dhanoa besides serving and retired bureaucrats and police officers.