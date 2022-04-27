Class 12 student shot dead by 2 friends in Amritsar village; one held
A class 12 student was allegedly shot dead by two of his friends at Nangli village on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Vijay Singh, 17, of Nangli village while the accused are Bua Singh and Kaka Singh of the same village. According to sub-inspector (SI) Shishpal Singh of Kambo police station, who is investigating the case, both the accused are adults. He said they have arrested Bua Singh, while Kaka Singh is absconding.
Both accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Kambo police station.
The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother Kawaljit Kaur (35), who works as domestic help. “On Monday night, at 9:30 pm both accused had taken away my son somewhere on a motorcycle (bearing registration number PB-02-BJ-2477). My son didn’t return home till late at night. I called him, but he didn’t pick up my phone. I along with my mother-in-law and younger son went to the houses of both accused to find my son, but to no avail,” she said in her complaint.
She said, “On Tuesday, I came to know that my son’s body had been kept in the mortuary of the Amritsar Civil Hospital. I visited the hospital and found that there was a gunshot wound on his neck. I am sure that my son was killed by both accused.”
The SI said, “Bua has told us that Vijay was killed by Kaka Singh, who is absconding. However, Bua has not disclosed any reason behind the incident, which will be cleared once Kaka is arrested. The body was found on the outskirts of the Nangli village.”
The victim’s father, Nirmal Singh, works as a labourer in Dubai. According to the family members, Vijay had suffered a bullet injury on his leg during a fight with some people a few months ago at the same location from where his body was found.
Meanwhile, former chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh has attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to maintain law and order situation in the state. “Another day, another murder! Shocking incident in Amritsar where a class 12 student has been shot dead. My deepest condolences to the family. @BhagwantMann please pay attention to Punjab’s law & order instead of running around to other states. This is getting out of hand,” the ex-CM tweeted.
