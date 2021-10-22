Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cleanliness drive around martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house
chandigarh news

Cleanliness drive around martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house

Under the “Clean India Campaign”, volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ludhiana, carried out a cleanliness drive around ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev
Members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra carry out a cleanliness drive around the ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra carry out a cleanliness drive around the ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Under the “Clean India Campaign”, officials, youth club members and volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ludhiana, carried out a cleanliness drive around the ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev in Ludhiana.

Celebrating 75 years of Independence, ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the youth started with the cleanliness pledge and promised to keep the iconic places and their surroundings clean. They also sang the National anthem. They paid tributes to martyr Sukhdev and remembered his sacrifices for the nation at the time of Independence. A cleanliness drive was carried out at the martyr’s ancestral house and the market area nearby where the focus was the collection and disposal of single-use plastic. Also, shopkeepers and the public were made aware of the hazards of single-use plastic.

District youth officer, Rashmeet Kaur said more cleanliness drives would be carried out at iconic places in Ludhiana to make people aware of the importance of such places and the importance of keeping these clean.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out