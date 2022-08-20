Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Climate change is posing renewed challenge for farmers: PAU vice-chancellor

Climate change is posing renewed challenge for farmers: PAU vice-chancellor

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 10:24 PM IST

The vice-chancellor was accorded a warm welcome by former PAU vice-chancellors SS Johl, KS Aulakh, MS Kang, BS Dhillon and World Food Prize laureate GS Khush. Former additional director research JS Dhiman, senior officials and faculty of PAU,Ludhiana, and president and members of PAU Kisan Club were also present on the occasion. He also visited the gate number 1 of the campus to meet students who have been protesting against the state government

Newly appointed vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, Satbir Singh Gosal being welcomed as he takes charge of the post. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Newly appointed vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, Satbir Singh Gosal being welcomed as he takes charge of the post. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

Satbir Singh Gosal, an agricultural biotechnologist, took charge as the 12th vice- chancellor (V-C) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Saturday.

Gosal was accorded a warm welcome by former PAU vice-chancellors SS Johl, KS Aulakh, MS Kang, BS Dhillon and World Food Prize laureate GS Khush. Former additional director research JS Dhiman, senior officials and faculty of PAU, and president and members of PAU Kisan Club were also present on the occasion.

Gosal said farmers of the state were facing renewed challenges. “Besides pest attack, climate change is posing a challenge for agriculture. The sudden rise in temperature has led to fall in wheat yield this year. Similarly, we are witnessing heavy rainfall and cloud burst and extreme dip in temperature which is affecting their production during the winter season. We need to seriously work on this aspect to increase farmers’ income,” he said.

Gosal stressed that the university had to look for other alternatives to generate funds, “It is not that the university is not receiving grants. Last year, the government had issued 422-crore to the institution. But our expenses are high. A lot of money is being spent on disbursing salaries. We have to look for new avenues to generate funds,” he added.

Gosal has served the university in various capacities, including professor of biotechnology; head, department of biotechnology; founder director, School of Agricultural Biotechnology; additional director, research (agriculture), director of research and member of board of management.

V-C meets students protesting on campus for last 25 days

Gosal visited the gate number 1 of the campus to meet students who have been protesting against the state government, over non-fulfillment of vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments, for the past 25 days.

The V-C listened to students’ grievances and assured to bring the matter to the notice of the government. Later, students handed over a memorandum to him.

The protesting students claim that 410 posts of agriculture development officer; 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 of horticulture development officer, 129 of soil conservation officer and 56 of market secretary are currently vacant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • More than three lakh stray cattle need to be put in cattle protection centres, according to a state government official. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

    Uttar Pradesh government asks DMs to buy cattle catcher vehicles

    The Uttar Pradesh government has asked district magistrates (DMs) to buy cattle catcher multi-purpose vehicles by utilising the funds available to zila panchayats and kshetra panchayats under the state finance commission. Such vehicles need to be arranged to transport stray cattle and other big animals that meet with accidents, according to a government order (GO) issued by additional chief secretary (panchayati raj) Manoj Kumar Singh here.

  • Dhobi ghat at Cantonment in Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

    Cash-strapped PCB readies proposal to monetise Dhobi Ghat

    After sending a proposal to the Director General of Defence Estates seeking permission for leasing out the Golibar Maidan plot, the Pune Cantonment Board which is facing a fiscal crisis, has now readied another proposal for developing Dhobi Ghat plot on public-private partnership for a period of twenty years. Two more board properties are likely to be put up for lease soon, said officials.

  • Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with ruling alliance legislators in Ranchi on Saturday. (HT)

    BJP on his heels, CM Soren huddles with all ruling alliance MLAs

    Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is fighting off charges of corruption in and outside courts, on Saturday held a meeting of all ruling alliance legislators at his official residence in the state capital and discussed ways and means to address their grievances. Soren leads an alliance government of his party, Congress and the RJD in Jharkhand while BJP is the principal opposition in the state.

  • Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav takes charge as state’s health minister, in Patna on Friday. (Santosh Kumar)

    Tejashwi lays down a code of conduct for RJD ministers

    Days after the Bihar cabinet expansion and a few controversies, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday came out with a list of directives for cabinet colleagues belonging to his party RJD, in an apparent attempt at image makeover for his party. The RJD heir apparent issued the commandments on his official Twitter handle, whereby party ministers have been forbidden from purchasing new cars and also from allowing visitors to touch their feet.

  • Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar inspects a paddy field in Sheikhpura on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar)

    Congress urges Nitish to resolve row over new law minister

    The Congress, a key constituent of the new ruling alliance in Bihar, has urged chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav to take necessary steps over the controversy that erupted over the recent appointment of RJD leader Kartik Kumar as the law minister in the Grand Alliance government. The Congress leader said he will visit Patna on August 24 and his party leaders will discuss the matter with Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out