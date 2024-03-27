Climate fast for 6th schedule ends: Sonam Wangchuk stresses voter responsibility

Accusing the BJP government of backtracking from its promise of extending safeguards guaranteed under the sixth schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh, noted environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, on Tuesday, reminded the people ballot power and urged them to use it very carefully in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer turned educational reformist calls off his hunger strike in Leh, Ladakh, on Tuesday. The hunger strike was for the statehood of Ladakh and the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecology. (ANI)

On 21st day of his fast-unto-death at martyrs’ memorial park in Leh, the frail and fragile looking environmentalist yet again tried to remind the BJP government of its promises made to the people of Ladakh.

“We are trying to remind and awaken the conscience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah to safeguard the fragile ecosystems of the Himalayan mountains of Ladakh and the unique indigenous tribal cultures that thrive here,” he said in his video message on ‘X’.

“We don’t want to think of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as just politicians. We would rather like to think of them as statesman but for that they will have to show some character and far-sightedness,” he said while drawing differences between a politician and a statesman.

“A politician thinks of the next election, but a statesman thinks of the next generation,” he said.

We hope that our leaders will show some statesmanship and farsightedness when it comes to especially fragile zones like Himalayas and other eco-sensitive zones within the country, he added.

With no response whatsoever of the BJP government to the 21-day long climate fast, the noted environmentalist reminded the people of power of ballot.

“India is the mother of democracy and we the citizens have a very special power. We are the king makers. We can compel a government to change their ways or change the government if that doesn’t work. So, let’s remember to use our ballot power very carefully this time in the interest of the nation,” he concluded.

Around 350 people slept with Wangchuk the preceding night in minus 10-degree Celsius temperature and around 5,000 joined him during the day on Tuesday.

“We need statesmen of integrity, farsightedness & wisdom in this country & not just shortsighted characterless politicians. And I very much hope that @narendramodi ji & @AmitShah ji will soon prove that they are statesmen,” he posted on ‘X’.

The people of Ladakh are demanding safeguards under sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution and statehood to the Himalayan region.

The talks between the Centre and a sub-committee of the leaders from Ladakh recently failed.

Going by the undercurrent, the region, which has one Lok Sabha seat, may either witness a boycott of the ensuing general elections or boycott of the BJP by the people, who are seething in anger over what they called, “betrayal” by the BJP government.

A high-powered committee (HPC) headed by Union minister Nityanand Rai had constituted a sub-committee to discuss the demands of 6th schedule, statehood and allied issues.

The sub-committee had Buddhist spiritual leader and former BJP MP, Thupstan Chhewang, Chhering Dorje alias Lakrook and Nawang Rigzin Jora, all from Leh Apex Body (LAB), Qamar Ali Akhoon, Asgar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Hussain alias Sajjad Kargili from Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).