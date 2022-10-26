CLU case: Punjab and Haryana HC allows ex-minister Sidhu’s testimony through video-conferencing

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday quashed a Ludhiana court order, whereby former minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was being summoned to record his testimony in a complaint case involving former Congress minister, Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

A Ludhiana court had been insisting on his physical presence against which Sidhu had moved high court. Even his revision plea against the summoning order was quashed. Detailed order from the HC is awaited. However, lawyers associated with the case said, he has been allowed to depose through video-conferencing. Sidhu had cited poor health condition and security apprehensions and sought that he be allowed to depose before the Ludhiana court through video conferencing. Sidhu had argued that it was difficult for him to appear in the Court as a witness because he had received many threats to his life and he had been provided with Z+ security. Jail superintendent, Patiala and Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, were in no position to provide Z+ security. When rules have been laid down by the Supreme Court as to how a person can depose through video conferencing. He should be allowed to depose from the jail, he had argued. Now, the order of the magistrate’s order has been quashed, the lawyers said.

The Ludhiana court, at one point had issued production warrants for his appearance to Sidhu, who is currently serving jail term and lodged in Patiala jail.

The criminal complaint case has been filed against Ashu by suspended DSP (Ludhiana Municipal Corporation), Balwinder Singh Sekhon. Sekhon has alleged that Ashu called and threatened him while he was in the process of conducting an inquiry in Grand Manor Homes CLU case. Navjot Sidhu was the then local bodies minister and thus has been made a witness in the complaint case.