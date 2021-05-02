CM announces devp projects to mark 400th Parkash Purb

As part of the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Teg Bahadur, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday dedicated several development projects to the people, including conservation and development of Old Jail at Bassi Pathana where the 9th Guru was imprisoned by Noor Mohammad Khan Mirza for 40 days while he was on his way to meet Aurangzeb.

The CM said the state government had sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a grant of ₹938.37 crore for infrastructural projects in the state as a part of the celebrations.

He also announced the facelift of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Museum, Anandpur Sahib, at a cost of ₹2 crore, with Illumination of its façade and modernisation of the first floor with advanced technology, while retaining the original concept of exhibition of paintings at the ground floor. The museum was built in 1977 near Takht Kesgarh Sahib and is the only museum in Punjab on Guru Teg Bahadur.

A nature park will be developed in the vicinity of Virasat-e-Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib at a cost of ₹10 crore, the CM said, adding it will be spread over 62 acres with extensive tree plantation. It will be developed as a habitat for rare species of flora and is likely to be commissioned by the end of the year. The CM also announced that the Government of India would soon release a commemorative stamp on the 400th Prakash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Acceding to the people’s demand, the CM announced upgrade of Baba Bakala panchayat to nagar panchayat. He said the decision will be implemented after the Census.

The CM also announced the laying of foundation stone to the upcoming Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur State University of Law in Tarn Taran district. The university had already been established by an Act passed last year.

Earlier, Amarinder virtually joined the people in offering ‘ardas’ to mark the auspicious 400th Prakash Purb.