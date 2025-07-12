CM calls for unity with Haryana, pushes for water re-assessment

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday emphasised the need for closer ties between Punjab and Haryana, calling the neighbouring state as a “younger brother” and urging the Centre, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to focus on strengthening relations rather than deepening divisions. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the House on the 2nd day of the special session in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Speaking in the Punjab assembly on a resolution against the Centre’s decision to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bhakra-Nangal dam project, Mann criticised the ongoing political disputes between the neighboring states, particularly over water sharing, which has been a contentious issue for decades.

“Both Punjab and Haryana contribute more than 70% to the national food pool. However, successive political parties in both states have perpetuated conflicts, especially over water rights, despite having much in common,” Mann said. He called for a more cooperative approach to development between the two states, urging them to work together for mutual prosperity.

Referring to the ongoing dispute over water resources, Mann called for a re-assessment of water in rivers flowing through Punjab, including the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers, to address water-sharing arrangements with Haryana and Rajasthan. “No review of water distribution has occurred for decades, though such reviews should be conducted every 25 years,” Mann said.

The CM argued that Punjab has no surplus water to share and underscored the emotive significance of the issue for the people of the state. He also pointed out that the recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty could open up opportunities for utilising water from western rivers, such as the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab, to meet Punjab’s water needs. He called for the construction of new storage dams upstream of existing ones in Himachal Pradesh to increase water availability for Punjab.

Support for Diljit Dosanjh

In a show of solidarity with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, Mann defended the star against recent criticism over his role in the film Sardarji 3, which featured a Pakistani actress. Dosanjh has faced a backlash from some sections of the public, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack. Mann clarified that the film had been shot months prior to the incident, and Dosanjh should not be blamed for something outside his control.

Mann also condemned the targeting of Punjabis’ patriotism, noting that despite their contributions to national security and food production, they are often unfairly questioned. “Punjab plays a crucial role in safeguarding our borders and ensuring food security for the nation,” he said.

Fertile land being given to builders, alleges Bajwa

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa told the House that 40,000 acres of fertile agricultural land in the state was being handed over to real estate developers, a move he claimed undermines the state’s farming community.

“This drama by the CM will not fetch him anything. The people of Punjab know the truth,” Bajwa asserted, adding that the ruling party was not serious about protecting the rights of the state’s farmers.

Mann, in turn, slammed the opposition for being non-committal to Punjab’s rights and dismissed their criticism as baseless.