CM flags off pilgrims to Ayodhya under Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, on Monday flagged-off air conditioned bus from Ambala to Ayodhya Dham carrying 38 pilgrims who will visit the Ram Temple. The CM also interacted with the pilgrims. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File Photo)

Saini mentioned that under the scheme, many of devotees from the state will visit important pilgrimage sites across the country free of cost.

To avail the benefits of this scheme, individuals must be over 60 years of age, have an annual family income not exceeding ₹1.80 lakh and must register on the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana portal.

So far, the state government has dispatched seven AC Volvo buses under the new scheme.