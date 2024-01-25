close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM lays foundation stone of 153 projects

CM lays foundation stone of 153 projects

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 25, 2024 07:36 AM IST

The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 153 projects worth ₹2024 crore at a state-level function conducted through video conferencing at Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Hisar district, an official spokesperson said

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that after the BJP came to power in the state in October 2014 about 7,000 km long new roads have been constructed and that every district is connected to the National Highway network.

The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 153 projects worth 2024 crore at a state-level function conducted through video conferencing at Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Hisar district, an official spokesperson said.

Khattar also inaugurated the administrative building and embryo transplant lab for animal breed improvement at Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

On this occasion the Khattar said that there are 307 villages where there are no sports facilities within a radius of 10 km and assured that work will start in such areas this year.

