CM lying despite getting disaster relief aid from Centre: Dharmani

BJP spokesperson Mahendra Dharmani on Thursday alleged that the chief minister is misleading the people of Himachal by lying and denying the relief worth thousands of crores of rupees received from the central government during the disaster.

He said that the Modi government at the Centre has fulfilled its responsibility by providing disaster relief and various schemes worth ₹1,782 crore. “Being troubled by the political turmoil in Congress, the chief minister is making false statements under pressure. Due to internal fighting, development work has come to a standstill in the state. The government is in the minority, due to which the chief minister is again misleading the public by telling lies to take advantage in the upcoming elections,” he said.

He said that the Centre had helped Himachal Pradesh a lot during the disaster, which the chief minister forgot. “At the time of the disaster, the central government sent ₹1782 crore to Himachal Pradesh for relief. Apart from this, the state got ₹1000 crore through MGNREGA, ₹200 crore from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, ₹403 crore 53 lahk through National Disaster Response Fund, ₹360 crore 80 lahk under State Disaster Response Fund, ₹85 crore 60 lahk under State Disaster Mitigation Fund. The amount has been provided directly to Himachal Pradesh by the central government. Apart from this, about ₹2700 crore was sent by the Centre for the construction of roads and bridges in Himachal Pradesh from the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana,” he said.