CM Mann: Surjit Patar centre for ethical AI to be set up at Guru Nanak Dev varsity

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to set up a state-of-the-art Surjit Patar Centre for ethical artificial intelligence (AI) at Guru Nanak Dev University. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with others releasing a book during the Surjit Patar Memorial Ceremony, 2025, at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Chairing a function to pay homage to the eminent writer here, the chief minister said that this centre will be equipped with ultra-modern technology. He assured support and cooperation to the university for this cause. He also announced to institutionalise an award in the memory of the great writer which will be given to budding writers to encourage them.

The CM said that appointments in the universities are being made for the sole purpose of promoting academics in these institutions. He said that the single point agenda is to ensure that education, and not groupism, gets a boost in these premier institutions.

Paying floral tributes to Surjit Patar, the chief minister said the passing away of this great son of the soil was a huge loss for the Punjabi literature. He said Patar was one of the greatest writers of Punjabi literature and he had a strong personal bond with the late writer, who appreciated him a lot. He recalled the contribution of Patar towards the promotion of Punjabi language, literature and culture, which would always be acknowledged by one and all.

“The state government is making concerted efforts for the promotion of Punjabi language. The state government has allocated funds worth more than ₹350 crore to the Punjabi University, Patiala, to bring it out of financial crunch. It is imperative to ensure that the teaching staff could focus duly on educating the youth and promotion of Punjabi language,” he said.

He exhorted the students to speak and write the Punjabi language well so that they remain acquainted with their glorious heritage.

Mann said that the history of the state is replete with sacrifices made by the martyrs who have made selfless sacrifices for humanity.