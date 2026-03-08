CM Mann unveils news industrial policy, eyes ₹75k-crore investment

Ludhiana: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched the Punjab Industrial Policy-2026 in Ludhiana, setting an ambitious target to draw ₹75,000 crore in investments this year. The CM said the Punjab government has fundamentally restructured its industrial policy to accelerate industrial growth, attract large-scale investment and generate employment across Punjab. Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora with others addressing a gathering during the launch of progressive Industrial & Business Development Policy 2026, in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Flanked by minister for industries and commerce, investment promotion, power and local government Sanjeev Arora and business leaders, the CM positioned the policy as a roadmap to making Punjab India’s premier investment hub.

Flexible incentives

Addressing the gathering, Mann emphasised that the framework offers unprecedented flexibility. “The policy is designed to provide long-term stability. For the first time, we are allowing investors to curate their own incentive packages from a menu of 20 different options,” he said.

“Most states provide investors with a fixed menu of incentives, but Punjab has changed that approach. Now, investors can design their own incentive structure based on their sector and cost requirements,” Mann said.

Sector-specific approach

Explaining the rationale, he noted that different industries have varied operational needs. “A pharmaceutical unit, an electric vehicle manufacturer, a textile plant or a data centre each has a different cost structure. Our policy recognises these differences and builds flexibility into the incentive framework,” he said.

Capital subsidy introduced

One of the key features of the policy is the introduction of capital subsidy for the first time in Punjab’s history. Mann said this provision allows the government to share part of the initial investment burden. “If an investor plans a ₹100-crore project, the capital subsidy reduces the financial risk by lowering the capital at stake,” he said, adding that this would significantly improve the economics of industrial investment in the state.

Incentive support extended to 15 years

Another major change is the extension of the incentive support period up to 15 years, compared to the typical five to 10 years offered in many other states. Mann said the longer duration would particularly benefit capital-intensive sectors such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, heavy manufacturing and data centres that require long gestation periods before turning profitable.

The policy also expands the definition of fixed capital investment, which forms the basis for calculating incentives. It will now include investments in land, labour housing, research and development facilities, effluent treatment plants, sewage treatment plants and zero liquid discharge systems. According to the CM, this will encourage industries to invest in sustainable and compliant infrastructure.

Lower eligibility threshold to support MSMEs

In a move aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises, the eligibility for employment generation subsidy has been reduced to ₹25 crore investment and 50 workers, compared to the earlier threshold of ₹250 crore investment and 1,000 employees. Mann said this step would bring thousands of small manufacturers — particularly in industrial hubs like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Batala and Gobindgarh — within the incentive framework.

The policy also promotes inclusive employment by offering higher subsidies for companies employing women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and persons with disabilities, as well as workers in IT and ITeS sectors.

Incentives for border districts

To encourage industrialisation in underdeveloped regions, the government has announced 25% additional incentives for industries in nine thrust sectors and those located in border districts and the Kandi region. Mann said districts such as Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur and Fazilka have historically received less investment and the enhanced incentives aim to offset perceived geographical risks.

Dedicated sectoral policies

The CM further announced that dedicated sectoral policies have been introduced for key industries including IT and ITeS, global capability centres, electric vehicles, electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, filmmaking and tourism.

Highlighting the state’s investment momentum, Mann said Punjab has attracted investment proposals worth ₹1.55 lakh crore since 2022, including ₹55,000 crore in the past year alone. Companies such as Tata Group, Infosys, Vardhman Group, Trident Group, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited and Fortis Healthcare have committed investments in the state, reflecting growing industry confidence.

Startup ecosystem strengthened

The policy also strengthens the startup ecosystem by increasing the startup seed grant from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh and establishing a Government Startup Hub in Mohali. In addition, freight and marketing subsidies have been introduced to support exports from Punjab, while a customised package committee will facilitate mega investment projects.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Sanjeev Arora invited domestic and global investors to participate in the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, scheduled to be held from March 13-15 at Plaksha University in Mohali. He said the summit would showcase the state’s new industrial vision and emerging investment opportunities.

₹1,000 per month for women likely to be announced in budget

TARN TARAN: Addressing a rally at Amarkot village in the Khemkaran assembly segment of Tarn Taran district, CM Mann hinted that the state government may soon fulfil its promise of providing ₹1,000 per month to women, with an announcement likely in the budget to be presented on Sunday.

“Tomorrow, the budget is being presented. Your biggest concern will vanish when women receive good news and they will not face the crunch of money,” he said.

During the event, Mann also laid the foundation stone for a ₹137-crore rural link road project in the border constituency of Khemkaran.