CM Omar urges voters to elect ‘right representative’

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah urged the people of Nagrota to come out in large numbers and vote for Shamima Begum, emphasizing that these bypolls were not about forming or toppling a government but about choosing the right representative for the people. J&K CM Omar Abdullah during a rally in Nagrota on Thursday. (PTI)

“This election is neither about Budgam nor about Nagrota in terms of government formation. No government will be made or toppled because of these results — but you deserve a representative who will work closely with the government to ensure your voice is heard,” he said.

The one seat will neither topple the NC government nor bring BJP into the government, he added.

Without naming his late friend Devender Singh Rana, he said that the people of Nagrota chose a man, who worked for them from 2009 to 2014.

“However, he could not serve the people and left soon after taking oath (of office as an MLA),” he said.

Nagrota assembly constituency is likely to witness a triangular contest in the ensuing bypoll scheduled for November 11.

The Congress has already backed out of the race, leaving the seat for its alliance partner National Conference (NC) for a “bigger” cause to drub the BJP. The triangular contest is being anticipated between BJP candidate Devyani Rana, NC’s Shamim Begum and Harsh Dev Singh of the J&K National Panthers Party (India).

The constituency has a significant Gujjar and Rajput population. Though NC’s Shamima Begum, a DDC member from Dansal, Harsh Dev Singh of the Panthers Party (India), BJP rebel Anil Sharma and AAP’s Joginder Singh have been holding rallies, Devyani’s rallies have drawn more people so far.

Devyani’s father Devender Singh Rana had defeated National Conference candidate Joginder Singh by 30,472 votes in the 2024 assembly elections.

Earlier, Rana had won the seat in the 2014 assembly polls on the NC ticket.

Rana became an MLA for the first time winning from Nagrota Assembly constituency in 2014. He was polled 23,678 votes and defeated his nearest rival, Nand Kishore of Bharatiya Janata Party, by a margin of 4,048 votes.

The bypolls to two assembly seats in J&K were necessitated after Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana died of an illness on October 31, 2024 and chief minister Omar Abdullah vacated Budgam seat and retained the Ganderbal seat.

Mic glitch disrupts speech, CM leaves in a huff

Much to the chagrin of senior party leaders, chief minister Omar Abdullah’s speech for party candidate Shamima Begum for Nagrota assembly seat was disrupted abruptly on Thursday after his mic turned silent.

Consequently, an apparently upset Omar Abdullah spoke few more words from the centre of the stage without mic and then left the podium in a huff.

In run up to the November 11 assembly bypolls, the CM had gone to Nagrota, a stronghold of the BJP, to canvass support for party candidate Shamima Begum.

The CM had just gained the momentum when his mic went off the air.

Omar Abdullah, who wore a traditional Dogra turban to strike a connect with the people, blew air and tried his knuckles to check the mic.

He was seen reprimanding the man, who had made the arrangements.

Thereafter, he came at the centre of the stage and spoke few more words before leaving the venue in a huff.

The mic had some problem as other leaders like deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, CM’s Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, former minister Ajay Sadhotra and party candidate Shamima Begum also faced minor disruptions during their speeches.

It was learnt that though mic had a technical glitch, during CM’s turn there was a disruption in electricity supply.

Though the organiser switched over to the generator, the mic remained non-responsive.