Sat, Sept 13, 2025
CM Sukhu inaugurates robotic surgery at Tanda hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 04:02 am IST

: Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated the robotic surgery facility at cost of 30 crore at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra on Friday from Chandigarh.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated the robotic surgery facility at cost of 30 crore at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra on Friday from Chandigarh. (PTI File)

He was supposed to inaugurate this facility in person, but his helicopter could not land at Tanda due to inclement weather conditions.

The CM said that the state government was committed to providing specialised health services to the people nearer to their homes by using advanced technology. The government had already provided a robotic surgery facility at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty, Chamiyana (Shimla), recently.

He announced an increase in seats of BSc nursing to 60 in Tanda Medical College. He said that robotic surgery would also be started at medical colleges at Hamirpur, Chamba, Nerchowk and Nahan in a phased manner.

