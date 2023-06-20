Road rage: Colonel assaulted in Chandigarh’s Sector 34, three bizmen arrested

In yet another case of road rage in the city, a 58-year-old Colonel was dragged out of his car and assaulted at the Sector 34 market after he failed to give passage to a car behind his vehicle on Sunday. The accused were arrested and later released on bail by a local court, an investigating officer said. (Getty Images)

Police have arrested three accused in the matter. Identified as Mukesh, 46, Sandeep, 40, and Gursharan Singh, 34, all are businessmen and residents of Mohali, said police.

Complainant Colonel Sukhdial, a resident of Sector 33-D, told the police that he, along with his wife, had gone to the Sector 34 market to buy ration for a gurdwara.

After purchasing the ration, they were driving towards the gurdwara in Sector 34, but got stuck in traffic. Meanwhile, three men approached his car and started screaming to allow them to overtake. But he expressed his helplessness due to heavy traffic.

The enraged men then proceeded to pull him out of his car and started assaulting him, causing him to fall on the road, the Colonel alleged.

Passers-by intervened and informed the police, who rushed to the scene and took all accused into custody.

“The accused were arrested and later released on bail by a local court,” an investigating officer said.

The three accused were booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.