Coming soon: Eight new yoga centres in Chandigarh

The administration is making efforts to start more yoga centres and new AYUSH health and wellness centres (HWC) across the city, UT adviser Dharam Pal said on Monday.

A meeting of the governing body of state AYUSH society and National AYUSH Mission was held under the chairpersonship of the UT adviser and the status of approvals of State Annual Action Plan (SAAP) 2022-23 by the Union ministry of AYUSH was discussed.

During the meeting, UT adviser said, “At present, 42 yoga centres are being run in HWCs in Chandigarh but eight new yoga centres will be started at community centres in coordination with municipal corporation. Directions will be made to conduct the yoga activities in the early morning hours, at both HWCs and community Centres. Also, under the School Health Programme, the yoga services are presently operating in 50 schools but now it will be extended to all government schools in the city, in coordination with the education department. A proposal for the same should be sent to the union ministry of AYUSH.”

He added that a monitoring team will be keeping tabs on the activities in collaboration with Government College of Yoga, Sector 23.

Efforts are being made to start six new AYUSH HWCs for public convenience as the same is expected to facilitate options of both allopathic and AYUSH at one place.

The UT adviser also directed the AYUSH officials to upgrade the Panchkarma centre at AYUSH HWC, Sector 37, as a model Panchkarma Centre.

“Within the current financial year, new AYUSH Public Health Programmes are being implemented in the city and people will get services in Karunya (AYUSH Palliative Services), Vayomitra (AYUSH Geriatric Health Care Services), Supraja (AYUSH maternal and neonatal intervention), and others,” he added.