Coming up in Chandigarh, a unified portal for 252 citizen services

Announced in November 2023, the comprehensive web portal for 252 services from Chandigarh administration’s 26 departments is set to be rolled out in a week. Residents will no longer need to navigate between different websites to access services from various departments, said Ramesh Gupta, state information officer at National Informatics Centre (NIC), Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With this initiative, a range of essential services, currently dispersed across various websites, will be available at a single destination: “eservices.chd.gov.in”.

“We were to launch the portal in December last year, but faced some hiccups. The trials are complete and the portal is ready. Now, the UT adviser will review it, following which we hope to launch it in the coming week,” said Ramesh Gupta, state information officer at National Informatics Centre (NIC), Chandigarh, that has spearheaded the portal’s development.

Among the key departments featured on the portal are the engineering department, Estate Office, excise department, Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), e-Sampark, social welfare department and municipal corporation.

“The website is fully responsive, adapting its content seamlessly to different devices, including mobile phones. The portal offers applicants the ability to apply for services, make necessary payments, monitor application statuses and download required forms and approved documents. Moreover, it will furnish details on the Right to Service Act provisions, application procedures, registration options and departmental dashboards,” said Gupta, adding that a dedicated mobile app for e-services had also been finalised.

“With one platform, residents will no longer need to navigate between different websites to access services from various departments. It will integrate all services into one platform,” he said.

At 26, the excise and taxation department has the maximum number of services, followed by the transport department (24), Estate Office (20), social welfare (20), food and civil supplies and legal metrology (19), Pollution Control Committee (18), labour (15), Deputy Commissioner’s Office 12, education department 11, engineering department (10), Chandigarh Housing Board (8), e-Sampark (7), municipal corporation (6), health (4), State Agriculture Marketing Board (4), Drug Controller & Licensing Authority (4), sports department (3), technical education (2), Zila Sainik Welfare (2) and agriculture (2).

Apart from these, the tourism, Employment Exchange, higher education, industries, Punjab Engineering College and Aids Control Society also offer one online service each.