‘Commercial commissioning of 800-MW Y’nagar thermal unit by 2029’

The structural work of the upcoming 800 MW unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP) in Yamunanagar would be completed by July 15. The civil work for the critical curtain wall separating the new unit from the existing 2x300 MW units is expected to be completed by the end of June.

This was stated by Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd (HPGCL) chairman Sanjeev Kaushal at a high-level review meeting with officials from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to assess the progress of the 800 MW expansion unit. The ₹7,272 crore project, awarded to BHEL on an engineering, procurement and construction basis has achieved several key milestones on the ground.

The HPGCL chairman said that a major operational milestone—the boiler light-up—is planned for August 2028, paving the way for the commercial commissioning of the unit in March 2029.

Regarding the project’s environmental aspects, the chairman stated that HPGCL is maintaining a 110-hectare green belt near the plant site, with plans to afforest an equal area to enhance the region’s ecological balance.

The expansion project, which commenced with the laying of the foundation stone by the Prime Minister on this April 14 is progressing according to schedule. BHEL has secured a temporary 19 KW electricity connection to support construction activities and has applied for a 250 kW connection to facilitate further works.

Land acquisition for the project is ongoing, with approximately 56 acres earmarked for development. Of this, 35 acres have already been secured for the site store. Construction activities, including earth filling, boundary wall erection, and leveling of the laydown area, are well underway.