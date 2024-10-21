Commission agent shot dead in Kurukshetra

A commission agent from the local grain market was shot dead by two bike borne assailants here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Ismailabad village on Saturday evening when the accused fired three bullets at Har Vilas, 69, as he was driving his car, they said.They said the two assailants broke the car’s glass and one of them fired three shots at the victim, which hit his neck and chest. He was initially taken to a hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Ambala, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.Superintendent of police Varun Singhla said primary investigations suggests that the killing may have stemmed from an old rivalry.Further investigation in the matter is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused, he added. Meanwhile, president of the Grain Market Commission Agents Association Vinod Kansal said there is an atmosphere of fear among the commission agents due to such incidents. He demanded that as long as the paddy procurement season is going on in the grain market, police should keep a PCR vehicle stationed at the gate of the grain market at all times for the safety of the commission agents.

