Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Committed to provide latest medical services to Haryana: CM Khattar

Committed to provide latest medical services to Haryana: CM Khattar

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 07:07 PM IST

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar lays the foundation stone of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Charitable Hospital in Faridabad to be built at a cost of ₹12 crore

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31 lakh grant to the charitable trust, while transport minister Mool Chand Sharma also announced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh for the trust. (HT File)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced 31 lakh grant to the charitable trust, while transport minister Mool Chand Sharma also announced 11 lakh for the trust. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur charitable hospital in Faridabad on Wednesday and said the state government’s target is to set up new medical colleges and increase the number of doctors from 13,000 to 28,000.

With the establishment of new medical colleges, every year 2,650 doctors will pass out in Haryana, Khattar said, pointing out that the construction of this hospital in the name of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur will play a key role in highlighting the martyrdom and bravery of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and inspire everyone visiting this hospital.

The CM said the aim of the state government is to establish a medical college in every district. He said so far, seven new medical colleges have been set up.

On this occasion, Khattar announced 31 lakh grant to the charitable trust, while transport minister Mool Chand Sharma also announced 11 lakh for the trust.

The CM said that Haryana is progressing in every field and health services are being expanded. He said the government is extending all possible help to social organisations for expanding health services.

CM Khattar also launched the brochure of International Year of Millets 2023 at the Surajkund international handicrafts mela. Khattar held a meeting of BJP legislature party in Surajkund also. A cultural programme was organised in which foreign artists also participated.

Among others present on this occasion were chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, additional principal secretary (to CM) Dr Amit Agrawal, former education minister Ram Bilas Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out