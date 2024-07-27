Commuters hassled as road cave-in reported in old city area

HT Correspondent The poor condition of the local Sangla Vala Shivala Chowk has become troublesome for the commuters posing safety hazards, especially during the festive season. (HT File)

Ludhiana The poor condition of the local Sangla Vala Shivala Chowk has become troublesome for the commuters posing safety hazards, especially during the festive season.

Expressing disappointment, Parminder Mehta, media panelist of BJP said that instead of paving the road where it is caved in, the administration has covered it with soil. “Today, when the tire of an auto rickshaw loaded with goods sank into the hollow road, it caused a traffic jam escaping a major accident,” he informed.

In the past, several such incidents have occured due to neglect of administration. A week back, a significant portion of the Lakkar Bridge was caved-in, raising serious safety concerns for commuters and mere days later, cracks and cave-ins surfaced at the bridge built over the bus stand making for yet another risky commute in the city, one side of which has government-allotted scooter market shops located underneath, had in particular developed an alarming number of cracks.

Mehta added that due to transport offices being near to the junction, loaded vehicles take this route on a daily basis. Mehta said that in view of the huge number of Shiv devotees in the Shivala temple in the month of Sawan, there is a possibility of standing water on the road during the rainy season which could lead to a major accident.

He further warned that if the corporation still does not pay heed to paving this stretch, then his party members would hold demonstration against the municipal corporation.