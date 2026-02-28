Commuters hit as spare parts crisis grounds Punjab Roadways fleet

A severe shortage of spare parts has crippled operations at the Punjab Roadways depot in Ludhiana, leaving buses stranded in the workshop and disrupting daily commuter services. A view of Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses parked at the Bus stand in Ludhiana, February 28, 2026. (HT Photo)

Eight newly allotted buses remain idle without tyres, while several operating vehicles are running without a spare, raising serious safety concerns. The shortage is forcing commuters to face reduced frequencies, skipped trips and long waiting times.

Depot staff described the scale of the problem. “Sometimes a single bus remains parked for 10 days because one small part is missing,” said Parveen, a garage staff member. “Ten years ago, extra spares were stocked in advance. Today, we do not even receive basic components on time.” The crisis extends beyond tyres. Around 30 buses are condemned in the depot and the functional fleet of 92 buses is insufficient to meet demand.

Punjab Roadways general manager Nawraj Batish acknowledged the shortage, saying the depot requires at least 45 more buses over the existing fleet to operate effectively.

Commuters are feeling the impact daily.

Priyanka, regular traveller from Ludhiana to Ferozepur, said, “Very few buses operate on my route now. Sometimes trips are cancelled, leaving us stranded. It creates serious problems for office-goers.”

Another commuter, Rinki Devi, said, “The condition of the buses is deteriorating. When routes are missed, school children and women passengers suffer the most.”

Inside the workshop, staff cite delays caused by outdated equipment and lack of proper tools, further slowing repairs. Behind the depot, heaps of garbage, discarded tyres and scrap material lie exposed, highlighting poor maintenance standards.

Officials warn that unless urgent steps are taken to streamline spare supply, upgrade workshop facilities and augment the fleet, the public transport crisis is likely to worsen in the coming months.