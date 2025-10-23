Complainant’s nephew among two held for house theft in Haryana’s Panchkula

A case of domestic theft in Bhareli village has been solved by the Barwala police post team, revealing that the crime was orchestrated by a close family member of the complainant. What initially appeared to be an external burglary turned out to be an inside job.

The incident occurred on October 10, when the complainant, a resident of Bhareli village in Panchkula, returned home from work in the evening to find the main gate open and gold jewellery missing from his wardrobe. A case of theft was subsequently registered at Chandimandir police station, and investigation was launched.

Following sustained interrogation and investigation, police discovered that the theft was planned and executed by the complainant’s nephew, Surender Singh alias Tiku, with the help of his friend Abhishek Sharma alias Abhi, both residents of Bhareli village. The accused were arrested during a raid conducted on October 21.

During the search, police recovered an Apple iPhone 16 bought by Surender using proceeds from the stolen jewellery, a fragment of a gold necklace, and ₹8,000 in cash from Abhishek. Both confessed to using their knowledge of the house layout to carry out the theft discreetly during preliminary interrogation. The two accused were produced in court on Wednesday and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.