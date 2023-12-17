Complete governance failure in Punjab, AAP busy diverting public attention: Navjot Sidhu

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Sidhu on Sunday made a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, alleging a complete governance failure. Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Sidhu addressing the gathering during his ‘Jittega Punjab’ rally at Bathinda’s Mehraj village on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering during his ‘Jittega Punjab’ rally at Bathinda’s historic Mehraj village, Sidhu said thousands of government employees have been on an indefinite pen-down strike for over a month whereas hundreds of casual staff in different government departments are struggling for regular appointments.

He said the employees who gave Mann a rousing reception at the civil secretariat are now accusing him of backtracking on the pre-poll promises.

“Instead of making efforts to streamline the state’s financial health, chief minister Bhagwant Mann is busy appeasing his party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Employees are protesting indefinitely against the AAP government’s failure to fulfil the pre-election promise of introducing the old pension scheme (OPS). Mann government passed the OPS last year, but failed to implement it,” said Sidhu.

He said drugs, sand mining mafia and law and order are major issues, but the AAP government is busy diverting public attention.

“Instead of taking on the drug mafia, the CM is busy promoting yoga classes. The AAP leadership should recollect the promises it made to people to come to power,” he added.

Sidhu minced no words in targeting his party leadership and also mocked former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

“Where is he now? Gimmicks of milking goats (for publicity as a common man) cannot help Punjab progress. I am fully committed to the Congress party and will continue to contact the masses to safeguard the interests of Punjab. It is tragic to see that political leaders fight only to become a CM. Punjab needs a leader like the legendary Maharaja Ranjit Singh to bring back the glory of the past,” said Sidhu.