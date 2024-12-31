Condolence meet: Leader pay tributes to OP Chautala

BJP national chief JP Nadda, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday attended a condolence meeting at Chautala village in Sirsa and paid tributes to INLD patriarch and former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala, who passed away recently. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini pays tribute to former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, in Sirsa on Tuesday. (PTI)

Several prominent personalities, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria also sent condolences messages which were read out in the condolences meeting organised at Chaudhary Sahib Ram stadium.

In his message the Prime Minister termed Chautala as an experienced leader and efficient administrator, while President Murmu said that the veteran leader Chautala had played a key role in Haryana’s politics and dedicated his life for the upliftment and development of the state.

Speaking at the condolence meeting, BJP national chief and health minister JP Nadda said that Chautala’s demise is the end of an era in the political sphere, and he termed it as a sad moment for Haryana.

“His demise is heartbreaking for all of us. First of all, I want to pray that his soul gets peace. May God give strength to the family to get through this tough time. The entire nation is saddened by his demise. He fearlessly raised the voice and issues of the people. I got the opportunity to work with him, he was a cheerful and visionary leader,” he added.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the departed leader OP Chautala had dedicated his life to the social service, and he gave new directions for the overall development of the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal shared the close bond between the Chautala and Badal family for several decades.

“Chautala sahab’s demise is a personal loss to me and the entire farming community. He was the stronger voice of farmers, Dalits, labourers and weaker sections of society. He has worked for the development of Haryana,” he added.

Chautala’s legacy handed over to younger son Abhay Singh

The Khap leaders from Haryana tied the turban to OP Chautala’s younger son Abhay Singh Chautala and declared him as next heir of Chautala’s political legacy. A video was also played during the gathering in which OP Chautala could be heard saying that Abhay will carry his political legacy and fulfill the dreams of his grandfather, and former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

Addressing the gathering, former leader of the opposition Abhay Singh Chautala thanked the people for standing with the Chautala family in this hour of grief.

He said that the saddest time for a person is his father’s death.

“Chautala sahab was the person who gave me confidence and courage to differentiate between good and bad. I can’t explain how saddened I am and void after his demise. He went to jail for Haryana youths and even spent most of his time after being released from jail with his workers. I will continue to carry forward his political legacy,” he said.