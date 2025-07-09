Conference a befitting reply to terrorism: Sinha during tourism secretaries’ meet

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that aim of the government is to bring nine emerging destinations on the national-international tourism map and provide direct employment to at least 5 lakh people in the first year. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (File)

Sinha on Tuesday addressed the Tourism Secretaries’ Meet of Union Territories at Srinagar that was attended by Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“This conference is a befitting reply to terrorism and reflects J&K’s march towards peace, progress and prosperity. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K is an unstoppable force and it will continue to flourish,” the LG said.

“God has truly been generous to Jammu and Kashmir. We have strengthened traditional tourism circuits and expanded tourism’s horizon. We have ensured benefits of tourism reach every corner of J&K UT and transform lives. The people of J&K and their warm hospitality makes Jammu and Kashmir a truly fascinating tourist destination,” the LG said.

Sinha said that the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting was a defining moment in J&K’s history and helped in building the brand J&K in global tourism sector. “This was followed by major international and national events which not only showcased our organisational capabilities but presented J&K as a destination for luxury, film, entertainment, and global engagement.”

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to promote sustainable tourism under the SPREAD (Strategic Promotion and Revamping of Emerging Alternate Destinations in J&K). “This strategy aims to mitigate environmental pressure by diversifying tourist activities to lesser-known and emerging destinations.

Our aim is to bring nine emerging destinations on the national-international tourism map and provide direct employment to at least 5 lakh people in the first year and these destinations will be able to attract high value tourists.”

Sinha said that they are also exploring ways to develop two phase ropeway for Amarnath Shrine to facilitate the old-aged and divyangjan.

He said that the development of tourism sector is possible only in a peaceful and secure environment.

“In J&K, security forces have a huge role in ending terrorism but the role of society is also no less. Terrorists’ attempt to draw their sustenance from society should be foiled.

Ordinary citizens are taking a stand against terrorism. Street protests against Pakistan-backed terrorists is a good sign to establish permanent peace in the valley. Entire Jammu Kashmir must rise and make sure terrorists have no place in this beautiful union territory,” he said.