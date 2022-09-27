Cong creating mayhem in the House: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday assailed the Congress for creating ruckus in the House. Addressing a press conference, cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Harbhajan Singh said that the Congress has no issue to take up against the AAP government and tried to create mayhem in the assembly session even when the government gave them ample time to hold discussions on crucial issues of the state.

“The AAP has foiled the agenda of BJP to implement ‘Operation Lotus’ in Punjab. But now Congress is working clandestinely with BJP to topple the government in the state, which is unfortunate and condemnable,” they alleged. Cheema claimed that during the business advisory committee meeting, it was decided that zero hour will be held on Monday and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa gave his consent, but they (Congress members) later protested over this issue in the session. “The AAP government is increasing the duration of the session, but the Congress is running away,” he said.