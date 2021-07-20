Cong MLA son’s firm fails to deposit 1.56-cr royalty

Congress MLA from Baghapurana Darshan Singh Brar’s son Gurjant Singh Brar has failed to deposit ₹1.56 crore royalty imposed by the mining department for allegedly obtaining minerals illegally at his stone crusher at Bringli Patan village in Mukerian.

The royalty was imposed on the firm, Brar Stone Crusher, which is registered in the name of Gurjant Singh Brar, son of MLA Darshan Singh Brar, after it failed to define the source of obtaining the minerals at the stone crusher.

The firm was slapped two notices last year by the mining department citing violation of the Punjab Minor Mineral Rules, 2013. The department had alleged that the firm wrongfully obtained 1,30,298 tonnes of minerals and the royalty was pegged at ₹1,56,35,760. HT has copies of both the notices.

Pathankot mining officer Gagandeep, who has additional charge of stone crushers in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur districts, said: “The department asked the firm to deposit the royalty after it failed to define the source of the raw material.”

The department had issued the first notice July 9, in which it stated that the firm had extracted gravel, minor minerals illegally. “In the event of your failure to comply with this notice, I shall proceed to access the royalty best of my judgment under rule 85 (5) of Punjab Minor Mineral Rules, 2013, and furthermore you will be liable to prosecution under Rule 76,” the notice reads.

The second notice was issued on November 23, in which the royalty was imposed by the mining department and it had directed the firm to deposit it in government treasury on or before December 22. However, the royalty is yet to be deposited.

“We have challenged the department’s decree of imposing the royalty. We had procured the raw material from a private firm. An appeal has been filed to the director of the mining department,” said Gurjant Singh Brar.

MLA Darshan Singh Brar said: “We have filed an appeal against the department notice.”