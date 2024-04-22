Cong neglected farmers, PM-KISAN scheme changed their lives: Harayan CM

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday attacked the Congress, alleging that the party gave compensation cheques of ₹5 per acre for the damaged crops to the farmers during their ten-year rule in Haryana. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini during a BJP's victory resolution rally in Bahadurgarh on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/ht)

Addressing a rally in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, the CM said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has changed farmers’ lives by giving them ₹6,000 per year under the PM Samaan Nidhi scheme.

“Our government is procuring crops on the minimum support price (MSP) but during the Congress regime, farmers had to sit for many days to sell their crops. The Hooda government gave cheques of ₹2 to ₹5 per acre to the farmers for the damaged crops,” Saini added.

He further said the BJP government has improved railways and road infrastructure in the last 10 years and people are benefiting from it.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, the CM said, “Congress’ ‘Yuvraj’ went to Rajasthan last week, where he assured the farmers that his party will waive off farm loans after coming to power but I want to tell him that 4,000 farmers had committed suicide and 16,000 farmers’ land was attached by the banks as they failed to repay loans. He had made false promises to the farmers.”

Attacking Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Saini Hooda is spreading lies that Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma has not worked in the last five years.

“Arvind had worked round-the-clock and raised the issues of the Rohtak parliamentary constituency. Such statements are made to appease people. He (Deepender) should ask his father why his government fleeced farmers and gave jobs to their loved ones by ignoring the merit system,” he added.

BJP candidate Arvind Sharma said the BJP government has ensured every person gets clean potable water and the state government has brought a portal system so that people can lodge their complaints online.

Former BJP state chief OP Dhankar said the saffron party will win all ten seats in Haryana and seven seats in Delhi.

“The Congress party is yet to declare its candidates in Haryana and our candidates are canvassing with a target to secure victory on all ten seats. Our situation at the international level has increased after Modi came to power and now we are exporting defence weapons too,” he added.

Giving a warning to gangsters in the state, the CM told them to quit their habit of making ransom calls to traders, otherwise be ready to face police action.

“ We have directed police officials to deal strictly with such people who make ransom calls to traders and businessmen. There is no place for such activities in Haryana. I want to tell our businessmen brothers that we will deal strictly with traders,” the CM added.