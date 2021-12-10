Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong, SAD plunged Punjab’s power dept into fiscal mess: AAP
Cong, SAD plunged Punjab’s power dept into fiscal mess: AAP

In a statement, Aman Arora said they not only threw Powercom into a quagmire of subsidies to reap the harvest of votes, but also paved the way for power mafia
Aman Arora accused the Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi of playing tricks of providing cheap electricity and cancelling the power deals to improve their image in the eyes of people
Published on Dec 10, 2021 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and MLA Aman Arora on Thursday blamed the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) governments for plunging the state’s power department into fiscal deficit.

In a statement, Arora said they not only threw Powercom into a quagmire of subsidies to reap the harvest of votes, but also paved the way for power mafia. “Powercom’s burden of liabilities was increasing and revenue going down,” he said in a statement, pegging its financial deficit at 2,000 crore.

He also accused the Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi of playing tricks of providing cheap electricity and cancelling the power deals to improve their image in the eyes of people. “The Congress is trying to deceive the people in the name of taking action against the power mafia,” he claimed.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 10, 2021
