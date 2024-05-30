Cong will scrap Dalit reservation to appease Muslims, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said if voted to power INDIA bloc parties, including Congress, will snatch reservation from Dalits and give it to the Muslims. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda with party’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu during a poll campaign in Amritsar on Thursday. (AFP)

On the last day of the campaigning, Nadda addressed two rallies in support of party candidates in Faridkot and Amritsar.

Addressed a poll event in support of Hans Raj Hans in Faridkot, Nadda said: “INDIA bloc is planning to rob the Dalits of their reservations. If voted to power, INDIA bloc parties including Congress seek to end reservations for Dalits and give it to the Muslims. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP will not allow that. To protect the rights of the Dalits, you must vote for BJP and elect Modi as prime minister again,” he added.

Targeting INDIA bloc leaders Nadda said it is a “corrupt alliance” as most of their leaders are either on “bail or in jail”. “Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, DMK leader are on bail, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will return to jail. The list is long, so people should decide who they are going to vote,” he said.

In Amritsar, JP Nadda addressed a rally in support of the party candidate from Amritsar Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Manjit Singh Manna, party candidate from Khadoor Sahib and said Punjab is being run from Delhi.

“They (Congress and AAP) are friends in Delhi but abuse each other in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann is a ‘kagzi’ chief minister (CM only on paper) as the state is being run by his leaders in Delhi. The drug menace is increasing in Punjab,” he said.

He further said that Congress ruled the country for seven decades but they did nothing on issues of the Sikh community. “They never initiated talks regarding Nanakana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. But in three years of Modi’s rule, the Kartarpur corridor was dedicated to the people. Due to the PM’s efforts, the 550th parkash purab of Guru Nanak Dev and 350th Parkash purb of Guru Gobind Singh was not limited to Punjab, these events were celebrated at the national level,” he said highlighting the BJP government’s work for Sikh community.

