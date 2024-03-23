 Congress accuses BJP of resorting to vendetta politics - Hindustan Times
Congress accuses BJP of resorting to vendetta politics

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 24, 2024 05:10 AM IST

“The BJP government at the Centre has failed to fulfil any of the commitments outlined in its vision document,” Rathore said while addressing media at Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting vendetta politics and tactics aimed at stifling Opposition’s voices.

Rathore pointed to recent events, such as the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as evidence of the BJP’s efforts to destabilise elected governments (HT File)
Rathore pointed to recent events, such as the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as evidence of the BJP's efforts to destabilise elected governments

“The situation poses a threat to democracy and the Constitution with opposition leaders facing harassment through misuse of investigative agencies,” he said while condemning the freezing of bank accounts and the arrest of Opposition leaders.

“The BJP government at the Centre has failed to fulfil any of the commitments outlined in its vision document,” Rathore said while addressing media at Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla. “The Centre promised to double the income of the farmers, but they are in a bad situation, unemployment remains rampant,” he added.

Rathore commended the judiciary for its role in upholding democratic principles, noting that the Supreme Court’s intervention forced State Bank of India to disclose electoral bond information.

Rathore pointed to recent events, such as the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as evidence of the BJP’s efforts to destabilise elected governments.

He said that Congress would fight injustice, and vowed that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would chart a new course for the country.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress accuses BJP of resorting to vendetta politics
