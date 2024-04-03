 Congress complains to EC over poll code violation in Ambala - Hindustan Times
Congress complains to EC over poll code violation in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Apr 03, 2024 10:02 AM IST

The Congress alleged that the ruling BJP had written slogans and drawn paintings on public as well as private properties that were vacant in various parts of Ambala City

Congress’ former state treasurer and advocate Rohit Jain on Monday filed a complaint with the State Election Commission, Haryana, for alleged violation of model code of conduct by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress’ former state treasurer and advocate Rohit Jain said the use of space at railway stations, bus stands, airport, bridges, roads, government buses, government and public buildings, electricity and telephone poles, and local bodies buildings, space and assets for political advertisements was not permitted. (HT File)
Citing the poll code rules, Jain said the use of space at railway stations, bus stands, airport, bridges, roads, government buses, government and public buildings, electricity and telephone poles, and local bodies buildings, space and assets for political advertisements was not permitted. The returning officer had earmarked places for hoardings and banners, etc., he added.

However, the ruling BJP had written slogans and drawn paintings on public as well as private properties that were vacant in various parts of Ambala City, apart from all overbridges and underbridges of railways. The officials were ignoring the illegal activities of the BJP and not taking action against them, the letter read.

Besides, the permanent drawings and paintings had defaced the public and private properties, which was also a punishable offence.

“It is therefore requested that a case be registered against the violators and the officials be instructed to immediately remove those paintings and slogans,” he requested to EC.

