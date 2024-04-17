Congress failed to eradicate poverty in 55 years: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Tuesday said that despite promises, the Congress party failed to eradicate poverty in the last 55 years and now the poor only have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sain started his day with a visit at Nirmal Kutia Gurdwara, where he served langar to the devotees and later had some at the same hall. (HT Photo)

He was reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s recent remark about eliminating poverty in one stroke.

The chief minister was in Karnal to attend multiple social and political events but had to cut short his visit due to party engagements in Rajasthan, party leaders said.

He started his day with a visit at Nirmal Kutia Gurdwara, where he served langar to the devotees and later had some at the same hall.

Saini, who is the BJP’s nominee from Karnal seat for the by-election, said that his party will start working on the promises made in the “Sankalp Patra” soon after forming government for the third term under PM Modi.

In Assandh, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a cluster meeting of the party.

Khattar, the party’s candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, also hit out at Gandhi for his poverty remark.

“Going by the figures they use, I’m sure that inflation was almost double during their (Congress) government,” he added.

On ticket allocation of Congress, Khattar took a dig at the party and said, “Even I want that the candidates are declared soon. There will be an interesting contest.”