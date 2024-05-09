 Congress fields former mayor Devinder Jaggi from Dharamshala assembly bypoll - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress fields former mayor Devinder Jaggi from Dharamshala assembly bypoll

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
May 09, 2024 10:06 AM IST

Jaggi will take on Congress turncoat Sudhir Sharma, who jumped ship to the BJP after the February Rajya Sabha polls

Congress has fielded former mayor Devinder Singh Jaggi from the Dharamshala assembly constituency for the upcoming by-polls scheduled to be held on June 1.

Congress has fielded former mayor Devinder Singh Jaggi from the Himachal assembly bypoll in Dharamshala. (HT File)
Congress has fielded former mayor Devinder Singh Jaggi from the Himachal assembly bypoll in Dharamshala. (HT File)

Jaggi, who is currently the state general secretary of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), will take on Congress turncoat Sudhir Sharma, who jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the February Rajya Sabha polls.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Jaggi, who belongs to the Rajput community, started his electoral politics journey in early 2000s, and remained a member of Kangra Zila Parishad (Congress). He was elected deputy mayor of the Dharamshala municipal corporation in 2016 and became the mayor in 2018. He is the current councillor of Ward 11, Dharamshala, and has served as the general secretary of Congress’ state youth unit in 2003.

Both the Gaddi and Chaudhary communities, the two dominant groups in Dharamshala, had been hoping for their representatives to land the ticket. Both the communities had outlined that if the Congress party denies them the ticket, they may field an independent candidate.

Manoj Kumar and Vijay Inder Karan, both members, Gaddi community, were aspiring for the ticket, as was former BJP leader Rakesh Chaudhary. The latter may also contest as an independent candidate.

A Gaddi leader said most of the majority of the voters from the community were BJP supporters, and the Congress could have swayed them had it fielded a Gaddi face. “Fielding a Gaddi face would have benefited the Congress, as the community is upset by the BJP after they sidelined the sitting Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor and gave ticket to Rajeev Bhardwaj,” the leader said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress fields former mayor Devinder Jaggi from Dharamshala assembly bypoll

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On