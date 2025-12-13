Congress govt in Himachal failed to use central funds: BJP chief JP Nadda

Launching a scathing attack, BJP president and Union health minister JP Nadda on Saturday accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of mismanagement, corruption and failure to properly utilise funds released by the Centre. BJP national president JP Nadda, state party chief Rajeev Bindal, leader of opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, and MP Anurag Thakur during the Abhinandan Samaroh in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Addressing a public gathering in Shimla, Nadda said: “There is no shortage of funds from the Union government for Himachal Pradesh. Whenever financial assistance was sought, it was provided without delay. From disaster relief to infrastructure, thousands of crores were released. But there has been misuse, mismanagement and corruption. Projects are incomplete, funds remain unspent, and governance is ad-hoc.”

Observing that the state was without a chief secretary and director general of police, he said governance has come to a standstill. “Treasuries are closed, key administrative posts are on additional charge, and there is no coordination even within the cabinet. Once ranked among the best-governed states, today, Himachal Pradesh suffers from administrative collapse. Even now, I say bring projects, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure support,” Nadda said.

With the assembly elections scheduled in 2027, Nadda made a pitch for a “double-engine government”, saying, “Today, there is only one mantra for Himachal’s development, a double-engine government, so that funds reach the ground and development is visible. People must decide, on one side is Modi ji ready to bless Himachal with development, and on the other is a Congress government unworthy of that trust.”

Bihar victory historic

Calling the National Democratic Alliance’s Bihar victory “historic and record-breaking”, Nadda said, “Bihar has sent a message that no matter how many tours you undertake, you will be shown the door.”

Nadda asserted that the election outcome sent a strong political signal against appeasement and infiltration. “Those who want to run the country and states with the support of infiltrators have been shown the door in Bihar. The people have made it clear who will run the nation,” he said after the bhoomi pujan (foundation stone laying function) of a BJP office in Shimla.

Prepared to return

Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, accusing it of administrative paralysis, while hailing the BJP’s victory in Bihar.

He was addressing an abhinandan samaroh (felicitation ceremony) in Shimla for Nadda on his first visit to the state after the Bihar polls. “The Congress government, which recently completed three years in office, had pushed the state into debt exceeding ₹1 lakh crore and earned the tag of a ‘khao-piyo aur mauj-karo sarkar’, Thakur said, alleging infighting and corruption in the ruling party had exposed its governance failures.