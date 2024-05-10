Congress’ graph falling, BJP will score hat-trick: Anurag Thakur

Union minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency Anurag Thakur on Thursday exuded confidence of the party scoring a hat-trick in the Lok Sabha polls, while claiming that the graph of its principal opponent, the Congress, has been falling continuously. BJP’s Kutlehar assembly bypoll candidate Devender Bhutto, Union minister and candidate for the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur, and BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal, (HT)

Thakur who was campaigning in Kutlehar and Nadaun areas of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency said that Congress workers today are deeply dejected because they are facing public anger arising from false guarantees of Congress.

He participated in the Panna Pramukh Sammelan organised in Kutlehar and later addressed four public meetings in Nadaun. The leader said the Congress’ only pitch is cursing BJP, before accusing the parties of indulging in lies, fear, spreading confusion and appeasement.

“Today, due to the anti-national activities of the Congress, they are not getting any support in India, but they are definitely getting support from Pakistan. Sometimes Congress snatches the reservation of our SC-ST and OBC brothers and gives it to Muslims and sometimes the property of Indians,” he said.

Thakur attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, “When North India rejects Rahul Gandhi, he goes to South and takes support from organisations like SDPI and PFI which are against the country and are terrorists. Congress has made the person who raised slogans of disintegrating India a candidate for Lok Sabha.”

Besides, the leader held public meetings and urged the voters to step out in large numbers and give all four seats of Himachal and six assembly by-election seats to BJP on June 1.